Sunday TV Ratings: Supermarket Sweep, Legends of the Hidden Temple, The Simpsons, NFL Football, Adele One Night Only

Supermarket Sweep TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, November 14, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Legends of the Hidden Temple, 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, and The RookieSpecial: Adele One Night Only.   Sports: Football Night in America, and NFL Football: Chiefs at Raiders.   Reruns: CSI: Vegas, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers,  and Masters of Illusion.

