Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: Family Guy, Legends of the Hidden Temple, The Equalizer, Supermarket Sweep, NFL Football

Published:

Family Guy TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

© 2021 by 20th Television.

Sunday, October 24, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Legends of the Hidden Temple, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, The Simpsons, The Great North, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers.   Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Colts at 49ers.   Reruns: Masters of Illusion, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Queens, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

The equalizer cancelled, the Simpsons cancelled awful terrible shows let cancelled ax really bad acting goodbye CBS.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x