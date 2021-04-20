Will the 16th season of TBS’ American Dad! TV show make you want to stand up and salute? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Dad! is cancelled or renewed for season 17. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 16th season episodes of American Dad! here.

A TBS animated comedy series, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.





What do you think? Which season 16 episodes of the American Dad! TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that American Dad! has been renewed for a 17th season on TBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.