American Dad!: Season 16; 2021 Premiere Date Revealed by TBS

After 300 episodes, American Dad! is coming back for more! TBS has announced the premiere date for season 16 of the animated series with a new teaser. New episodes will arrive in April.

Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Patrick Stewart, and Dee Bradley Baker star in the animated comedy which follows Stan Smith and his family.

No details about the upcoming season of American Dad! were revealed, but the series has already been renewed through season 17.

American Dad! season 16 premieres on April 19 on TBS. Check out the new teaser for the series below.

