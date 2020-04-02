American Dad!: Season 15; Animated Comedy Returning to TBS This Month

Super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith and his family are returning to TBS this month. The cable channel has announced that the 15th anniversary season of American Dad! will kick off on Monday, April 13th. Guest stars in year 15 include Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye.

The show, which launched on FOX in 2005 and moved to TBS in 2014, has already been renewed for both seasons 16 and 17.

Here’s additional info about season 15, as well as a teaser video:

American Dad! Returns to TBS for Its 15th Anniversary on April 13

Upcoming Episode Co-Written by and Guest Starring Grammy® Award–Winning Artist The Weeknd Will Include an Original Song

The Animated Comedy Hits Milestone 300th Episode

TBS to Air American Dad! Marathon in Celebration of the Anniversary

LOS ANGELES – April 1, 2020 – American Dad! is back with new episodes on TBS starting Monday, April 13 at 10:00pm ET/PT. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Seth MacFarlane’s award-winning satirical animated comedy, and on Monday, September 14 the series will air its milestone 300th episode. The series moved to TBS in 2014 and has aired 101 original episodes on the network to date. The latest season drew nearly 18M total viewers and ranks as a top-five cable comedy.

One of the new episodes, airing Monday, May 4, will feature an original song by Grammy® Award-winning artist The Weeknd. The singer co-wrote the episode and will also appear as himself. Other guest stars in upcoming episodes include Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye.

In celebration of American Dad!’s 15th anniversary, TBS will air a curated selection of episodes focusing on different characters each day, handpicked by the series’ producers, Tuesday – Friday from 4:00 – 6:00pm ET / PT, April 14 – 17 and April 21 – 24. Following that, the official American Dad! 15th anniversary marathon featuring the series co-creator’s top 15 favorite episodes will take place on Monday, April 27 from 2:30 – 10:00pm ET / PT.

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily – and knows just how to push her father’s buttons. Hayley’s brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Century Fox Television is created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

About TBS

TBS, a WarnerMedia Entertainment brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, lean-back entertainment featuring smart, imaginative stories with heart and comedic edge. From scripted comedy series to late-night shows, game shows, animated programming and, starting in 2020, drama series, TBS’s Originals slate comprises some of the most popular shows on cable — Miracle Workers, CONAN,

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Last O.G. and American Dad!. TBS’s upcoming scripted series include the action dramedy Obliterated and the comedy Chad. The network’s slate of premium unscripted series includes the popular game show The Misery Index. TBS’s lineup also includes comedy hits like Family Guy and The Big Bang Theory, classic sitcom favorites Friends and Seinfeld, blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and ELEAGUE, WarnerMedia’s eSports gaming competition. Viewers can watch shows on the TBS app, available for iOS, Android, Xbox One and other platforms and devices.

Website: www.tbs.com

About Twentieth Century Fox Television

A division of Disney Television Studios, Twentieth Century Fox Television is one of the industry’s most prolific suppliers of entertainment programming, including the No 1. Series on all of broadcast, NBC’s THIS IS US; Fox’s No. 1 drama, 9-1-1 and No. 1 comedy LAST MAN STANDING, ABC’s long running Emmy Award-winner MODERN FAMILY, FX’s No. 1 series AMERICAN HORROR STORY; and the longest-running primetime scripted series in the history of television, THE SIMPSONS, in addition to dozens of others. Disney Television Studios, comprised of ABC Studios, Fox 21 Television Studios and 20th Century Fox Television, produces series which reach more than a billion people every day across the world; in as many as 180 countries, across six continents, in 30 different languages.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).