The Nanny: Sitcom Cast to Reunite for Virtual Performance

Fans of The Nanny have a big surprise coming next week. The majority of the cast is reuniting for a virtual performance. The cast will do a table reading of the pilot of the series, per Variety.

Fran Drescher teased an announcement incoming on her Twitter account after a fan of the CBS series asked for it to be released on one of the streaming platforms.

Check out Fran’s tweet about The Nanny below.

In a statement, Drescher said the following:

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?“ It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Rachel Chagall and Jonathan Penner will take part in the event, which will arrive on Sony’s YouTube channel on April 6.

