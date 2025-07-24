Wednesday: Season Three Renewal Announced Ahead of Second Season Premiere on Netflix

Wednesday returns with its second season next month, and viewers do not have to worry about the series going anywhere anytime soon. Netflix has renewed the series for a third season.

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan star in the series, which follows Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy.

Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said the following about the show’s renewal:

“It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe – one deadpan quip at a time. We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets – and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt. Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.’”

As for season two, Netflix said, “Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season of WEDNESDAY, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.”

The first half of season two premieres on August 6th. The poster teasing the show’s renewal is below.

