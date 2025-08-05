Trying: Season Five Casting Revealed for Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Trying is gearing up for its fifth season, and three new faces are joining the cast of the comedy series. Apple TV+ announced the series’ renewal in May.

According to Deadline, Celia Imrie, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Colin Morgan are joining the series, which has already added Danielle Vitalis and Leah Brotherhead to its season five cast. No details about their roles were revealed.

Rafe Spall, Esther Smith, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, Scarlett Rayner, and Cooper Turner star in the series, which follows a couple as they try to have a child. After they decide to adopt, they face a whole new set of challenges. Season four ended with a six-year time jump.

The premiere date for season five of Trying will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you watch this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season five?