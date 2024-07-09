Time Bandits: Trailer Released for Apple TV+ Comedy-Adventure Series Based on Terry Gilliam Movie

Time Bandits is coming to Apple TV+ later this month, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the comedy adventure service based on the Terry Gilliam movie.

Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills, and Imaan Hadchiti star in the series inspired by the 1981 cult classic film. Ten episodes have been produced.

Created for television by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi, the new adaptation follows a woman (Kudrow) who leads her ragtag team of misfit thieves through time, looking for treasure. Their newest recruit is an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Guided by Lisa Kudrow, the eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The Time Bandits witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the ice age, ancient civilizations, the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way.

The trailer for Time Bandits is below.

What do you think? Have you seen the 1991 movie? Are you planning to check out this new series on Apple TV+ series?