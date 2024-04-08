The Big Door Prize: Season Two Key Art and Trailer Released for Apple TV+ Comedy Series

The Big Door Prize will return to Apple TV+ with its second season later this month. The streaming service has released new key art and a trailer for the comedy series. Photos for 10-episode season two were released in February.

Season one was released in April 2023, and the streaming service renewed the comedy a week after its release.

Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara, and Sammy Fourlas star in the series based on MO Walsh’s novel. The story follows what happens after a mysterious machine arrives in the small town.

Justine Lupe, Aaron Roman Weiner, Mary Holland, Patrick Kerr, Cocoa Brown, Carrie Barrett, Elizabeth Hunter, Jim Meskimen, Matt Dellapina, and Melissa Ponzio have joined the cast for season two.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the second season of “The Big Door Prize,” the critically acclaimed and character-driven comedy from Emmy Award-winning creator David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”). The 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 with three episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 12, 2024. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, “The Big Door Prize” season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty (Chris O’dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials and about the Morpho itself. “The Big Door Prize” features an ensemble cast led by Emmy Award winner O’Dowd, Dennis, Maki, Gupton, Segarra, Crystal Fox, Fourlas, Amara, and is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Season two welcomes new and returning guest stars including Justine Lupe, Aaron Roman Weiner, Mary Holland, Patrick Kerr, Cocoa Brown, Carrie Barrett, Elizabeth Hunter, Jim Meskimen, Matt Dellapina and Melissa Ponzio. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television, Miky Lee, Jey-hyun Kim and Hyun Park for Studio Dragon, Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha and Declan Lowney direct the series. Following its global debut on Apple TV+ last year, “The Big Door Prize” quickly rose to Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh status during its first season, and has been hailed as “thought-provoking,” “hilarious” and “one of the best comedy debuts in years.”

The trailer for season two of The Big Door Prize is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Apple TV+ series?