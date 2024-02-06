The Big Door Prize: Season Two Photos and Premiere Date Released by Apple TV+

The Big Door Prize has a premiere date for season two. Apple TV+ has announced an April return date along with the release of some first-look images. Ten episodes have been produced for the season. The streaming service renewed the series a week after its premiere in April 2023.

Starring Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara, and Sammy Fourlas, The Big Door Prize series is based on the novel by MO Walsh and tells the story of a small town that receives a mysterious machine. Season two will also feature Justine Lupe, Aaron Roman Weiner, Mary Holland, Patrick Kerr, Cocoa Brown, Carrie Barrett, Elizabeth Hunter, Jim Meskimen, Matt Dellapina, and Melissa Ponzio.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and first look at the second season of “The Big Door Prize,” the critically acclaimed and character-driven comedy from Emmy Award-winning creator David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”). The 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 with three episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 12, 2024. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, “The Big Door Prize” season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty (Chris O’dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials and about the Morpho itself. “The Big Door Prize” features an ensemble cast led by Emmy Award winner O’Dowd (“Bridesmaids”), Dennis (“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Luke Cage”), Maki (“Shortcomings,”“Wrecked”), Gupton (“Bates Motel”), Segarra (“The Other Two,” “Arrow”), Crystal Fox (“Big Little Lies,” “The Haves and the Have Nots”), Fourlas, Amara (“Fitting In”), and is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Season two welcomes new guest stars including Justine Lupe (“Succession”), Aaron Roman Weiner (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”), Mary Holland (“Harley Quinn”), Patrick Kerr (“Frasier”), Cocoa Brown (“For Better or Worse”), Carrie Barrett (“Henry Danger”), Elizabeth Hunter (“Jersey Boys”), Jim Meskimen (“Parks and Recreation”), Matt Dellapina (“For Life”) and Melissa Ponzio (“Chicago Fire”). Read serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television, Miky Lee, Jey-hyun Kim and Hyun Park for Studio Dragon, Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha and Declan Lowney direct the series. Following its global debut on Apple TV+ last year, “The Big Door Prize” quickly rose to Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh status, and has been hailed as “thought-provoking,” “hilarious” and “one of the best comedy debuts in years.”

More photos from season two of The Big Door Prize are below.

