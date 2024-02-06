100 Days to Indy: Season Two Renewal Set for CW Racing Series

The CW is ready to take another spin around the track. The network has renewed the 100 Days to Indy series for a second season of six episodes. The first season of six episodes aired last spring.

A documentary series airing on The CW television network, the 100 Days to Indy TV show travels from the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida to the demanding banked oval in Dallas and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California. This series takes viewers into the drivers’ seat for access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. Episodes showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks, and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of 100 Days to Indy averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 193,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“We are thrilled to bring another season of 100 Days to Indy to The CW and continue to grow our portfolio of quality sports programming,” said Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming, The CW Network. “Last season gave fans unprecedented access behind the scenes of IndyCar racing leading up to the biggest race of the year, the Indy 500. We featured Josef Newgarden’s journey to the Brickyard in Indianapolis to become last year’s Indy 500 winner. We look forward to another season riding along with the incredible drivers and capturing all the action leading up to this year’s race.”

“Nothing matches the show-stopping, high-octane intensity of the Indy 500,” said Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles. “The CW will once again give viewers a front row seat as the charismatic stars of the NTT IndyCar Series chase racing glory. It should be a thrilling ride and an extremely compelling watch for viewers around the country.”

The CW previewed what’s to come in the second season:

This season, reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden returns to defend his epic race day triumph, with an abundance of generational talent hot on his heels. This includes rising star Pato O’Ward, whose dynamic and energetic personality continues to earn him a legion of enthusiastic supporters across the globe. Former Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, who placed second via a dramatic last lap pass in 2023, and SERIES champion Alex Palou, who led for 36 laps in last year’s “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” also return with unfinished business to settle. The 2024 edition of the famed competition will also see one of racing’s top champions, Kyle Larson, make a special bid for motorsports glory in his first attempt at the Indy 500.

What do you think? Have you watched the 100 Days to Indy TV series? Are you happy to know that The CW series has been renewed for a second season?

