100 Days to Indy: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s the Indy 500 really like? Has the 100 Days to Indy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 100 Days to Indy, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A documentary series airing on The CW television network, the 100 Days to Indy TV show travels from the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida, to the demanding banked oval in Dallas and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California. This series takes viewers into the drivers’ seat for access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. Episodes showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks, and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.



Season One Ratings

The first season of 100 Days to Indy averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 189,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 100 Days to Indy stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 28, 2023, 100 Days to Indy has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew 100 Days to Indy for season two? This feels like a one-and-done series however, given how popular the Indy 500 is, I think there’s a good chance that there will be a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 100 Days to Indy cancellation or renewal news.



100 Days to Indy Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow 100 Days to Indy‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the 100 Days to Indy TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?