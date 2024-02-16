All American, Walker, Sight Unseen, Lovers and Liars: The CW Reveals Upcoming Premiere Dates

The CW is finally setting premiere dates for more of its scripted lineup. While Superman & Lois is being held until fall, viewers will see new seasons of All American (season six) and Walker (season four) arrive in April with new drama Sight Unseen.

Several new unscripted shows are also coming to the network – including Police 24/7, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, and Hostage Rescue. FGirl Island, now titled Lovers and Liars, and 100 Days to Indy will also premiere in April.

The CW revealed more about their upcoming lineup in a press release.

“The CW Network today announced spring premiere dates for new and returning series, including new seasons of the hit scripted series ALL AMERICAN and WALKER, new drama series SIGHT UNSEEN, returning docuseries 100 DAYS TO INDY and new unscripted series LOVERS AND LIARS, PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER, POLICE 24/7 and HOSTAGE RESCUE.

The critically acclaimed sports drama series ALL AMERICAN returns for a sixth season on Monday, April 1 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Last season, ALL AMERICAN was the network’s #1 series in Adults 18-49, most watched series on digital, and had the largest total audience across all platforms.

Following the season premiere of ALL AMERICAN, a special sneak peek at the premiere of The CW’s dating competition series LOVERS AND LIARS, a spinoff of “FBoy Island” where three single men on a tropical island must determine which 24 women are there for love or cash, will air on Monday, April 1 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). LOVERS AND LIARS will then move to its regular day and time on Thursday, April 11 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The hit series WALKER starring Jared Padalecki saddles up for its fourth season on Wednesday, April 3 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Last season of WALKER ranked as the network’s most-watched linear show of the season in total viewers.

The CW’s newest scripted crime procedural drama series, SIGHT UNSEEN, makes its much-anticipated debut on Wednesday, April 3 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The queen of matchmaking returns to television to help a fresh batch of clients desperate to find love in the new unscripted series, PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER, on Thursday, April 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The motorsports documentary series, 100 DAYS TO INDY, revs up for a second season of high-speed racing action on Friday, April 26 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Tuesdays feature a pair of heart-stopping, action-packed unscripted series centering around law enforcement with POLICE 24/7 from the executive producer of “Jersey Shore” premiering on Tuesday, April 30 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the thrilling series, HOSTAGE RESCUE (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Below is the full CW spring premieres schedule and new series descriptions.

MONDAY, APRIL 1

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Season 6 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm LOVERS AND LIARS (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm SIGHT UNSEEN (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

8:00-9:00pm PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm LOVERS AND LIARS (Series Premiere Encore)

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm 100 DAYS TO INDY (Season 2 Premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

8:00-9:00pm POLICE 24/7 (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm HOSTAGE RESCUE (Series Premiere)

NEW SERIES DESCRIPTIONS

SIGHT UNSEEN

SIGHT UNSEEN follows Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis), a top homicide detective who is forced to quit the job she loves after an incident in the field nearly results in her partner, Jake Campbell (Daniel Gillies, “The Vampire Diaries”), being killed, leading to her ultimately being diagnosed as clinically blind. Haunted by the cases she left behind and reluctant to accept help, or even her own diagnosis, Tess turns to an assistance app to connect with a professional seeing-eye guide 3,000 miles away. An unorthodox partner in Tess’ ear, Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi, “DMZ”), guides her via a micro-camera, allowing Tess to continue doing what she does best: solving cases. An agoraphobic who leaves her apartment only through the eyes of her clients, Sunny is also hiding a secret of her own – a violent event from her past she hopes to one day solve. Steering Tess through life’s obstacles and crimes – the duo challenge preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line. Inspired by one of the series co-creators’ recurring experiences with sight loss, Tess and Sunny bring a fresh perspective and unexpected thrills to the crime solving genre.

SIGHT UNSEEN is produced by Blink49 Studios, a FIFTH SEASON backed company, and Front Street Pictures in association with Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions and The CW for commissioning broadcaster Bell Media’s CTV in Canada with the financial participation of the Bell Fund. In addition to directing several episodes including the pilot, John Fawcett serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunners Karen Troubetzkoy and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy, Blink49’s John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin, Front Street Pictures’ Charles Cooper and writers Derek Schreyer and Russ Cochrane as well as Ryan Knighton serving as co-executive producer. International distribution is handled by FIFTH SEASON.

LOVERS AND LIARS

In this spinoff of “FBoy Island,” three men on a tropical island are joined by 24 women for a chance to fall in love and win $100,000. Half of the women are looking for love, but the other half are just there to deceive the men and win the cold hard cash. Will the men be able to separate the lovers from the liars in order to win love AND money?

LOVERS AND LIARS is produced by STXtelevision. The series was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise), who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision. Nikki Glaser serves as host and executive producer. Bill Dixon and Audrey Smith serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is directed by Michael Shea.

PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER

In PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER, the ultimate love guru, Patti Stanger, is back and doing the things she does best: helping people find love by working with them in-person and teaching them the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves. But this time, Patti has a new partner – “The Bachelor” alum Nick Viall is joining her to tackle some of her most challenging clients yet. No case is off limits or too difficult for Patti and Nick to crack. Each episode will feature two clients desperate to find love, with Patti and Nick pushing them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and in the end, emerge ready to find the one. These are all real dates, real people, real matches…and real love!

From The Intellectual Property Corporation (a part of Sony Pictures Television), Mainstay Entertainment, and Patti Stanger Productions, PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Patti Stanger, and Rob Lee, with Thomas Kelly serving as showrunner and executive producer.

POLICE 24/7

POLICE 24/7 is an adrenaline-packed series that delivers raw, unfiltered access into the world of sheriff and police departments across the United States as they serve and protect at all costs. From drug busts to routine traffic stops, you never know what to expect, but these officers are ready 24/7 to keep their communities safe.

POLICE 24/7 is executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Stijn Bakkers, Don Sikorski, Russell Muth, Frank Miccolis, Dave Hamilton and Josh Lansky.

HOSTAGE RESCUE

Life and death hang in the balance for hostages held in captivity both in the United States and abroad. HOSTAGE RESCUE tells the real-life stories of these hostages in peril and the brave heroes who risk everything to save them.

From Committee Films and VICE TV, HOSTAGE RESCUE is executive produced by Maria Awes, Andy Awes and Falguni Lakhani Adams.