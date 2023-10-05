FBI True: Season Two — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A true crime docuseries airing on the CBS television network, the FBI True TV show takes viewers into some of the most significant and astonishing cases in FBI history, as seen through the eyes of the agents who were there. The agents pull no punches and share emotional stories with each other over drinks. They relive the heart-stopping moments of their biggest cases, revealing new details of how they foiled major criminal and terrorist plots. Each episode introduces audiences to courageous agents who took great personal risks in the line of duty. In their work, they must make hair-trigger decisions where lives hang in the balance.



Season One Ratings

The first season of FBI True averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how FBI True stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 5, 2023, FBI True has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS. (See below for more.) Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI True for season two? Three seasons (30 episodes) of FBI True have already been released on Paramount+. CBS is running various episodes from those three seasons and airing completely new installments too. This show is airing on network TV because the execs need fill-in content due to the industry strikes. I suspect there won’t be a second season on CBS, but you never know. Perhaps it could return as a companion for 48 Hours on Saturday nights. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on FBI True cancellation or renewal news.



