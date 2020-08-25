Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A CBS true crime series, Pink Collar Crimes is hosted by author and former prosecutor Marcia Clark. The docu-series explores a growing crime demographic — women. As PTA mothers, country-club chairs, and more, these women do not fit the profile of the usual suspects, but they’ve done the crime and the ensuing time.





Season One Ratings

The first season of Pink Collar Crimes is averaging a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.97 million viewers. Find out how Pink Collar Crimes stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Pink Collar Crimes has not renewed for a second season so is presumed to be cancelled. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Pink Collar Crimes for season two? The show’s ratings are quite low but the series is presumably cheap to produce. This one could easily go either way. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Pink Collar Crimes cancellation or renewal alerts.



