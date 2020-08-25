Vulture Watch

Is Alex Ferrar still pursuing the truth? Has the Whistleblower TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second third on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Whistleblower, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A CBS true crime show, Whistleblower is hosted by attorney Alex Ferrer, a former judge and police officer. The docu-series delves into “David vs. Goliath,” stories of everyday people who risk it all to call out crimes and other dangerous behavior by greedy corporations.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Whistleblower averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.61 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 2% and 37%, respectively. Find out how Whistleblower stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Whistleblower has not been renewed for a third season so it’s presumed to have been cancelled. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Whistleblower for season three? The ratings are up but still quite low overall. Still, this series is likely relatively inexpensive to produce. I think CBS will renew the series but the network could certainly cancel it and replace it with some other low-cost programming. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Whistleblower cancellation or renewal alerts.

*Update: The show hasn’t been renewed for a third season.



Whistleblower Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Whistleblower‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Should the Whistleblower TV show have been renewed for a third season? Are you sorry that it’s been cancelled, instead?