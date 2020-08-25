Last summer, the Whistleblower TV show premiered on CBS. While its Nielsen ratings were nothing to write home about, it did manage to best a couple of scripted dramas and escape cancellation. Now that it is back on the Tiffany Network for a second season, can it build up its audience and ensure a return? Will Whistleblower be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A CBS docu-series, Whistleblower is hosted by attorney Alex Ferrer, a former judge and police officer. The true-crime show delves into “David vs. Goliath,” stories of everyday people who risk it all to call out crimes and other dangerous behavior by greedy corporations.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The first season of Whistleblower on CBS averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.643 million viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.



*Update: The show hasn’t been renewed for a third season.