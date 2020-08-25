Menu

Pink Collar Crimes: Season One Ratings

Published:

Pink Collar Crimes TV show on CBS: season 1 ratings (canceled or renewed for season 2?)

In addition to that seasonal stalwart, Big Brother, CBS usually runs some scripted TV series. This summer they’ve also introduced some new true-crime programming. Whistleblower premiered in mid-July, while the Pink Collar Crimes TV kicked off a couple of weeks later. Can it steal some of the elusive summertime audience and rack up some renewal-worthy Nielsen ratings? Will Pink Collar Crimes be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A CBS true-crime series, Pink Collar Crimes is hosted by author and former prosecutor Marcia Clark. The docu-series explores a growing crime demographic — women. As PTA mothers, country-club chairs, and more, these women do not fit the profile of the usual suspects, but they’ve done the crime and the ensuing time.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's likelihood of staying on the air.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include "live" viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night.

What do you think? Do you like the Pink Collar Crimes TV series? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?

*Update: The series was not renewed for a second season.



Belva
Reader
Belva

Loved this show !

October 7, 2018 7:08 pm
Beth Hutcheson
Reader
Beth Hutcheson

Really enjoyed the show. Like Whistleblower, it is worthy of a second season. What I liked most is that the stories were not well known, unless you might live in the state or region the crimes took place.

October 2, 2018 6:36 pm
Valeta Cornwell
Reader
Valeta Cornwell

I love it! Want it to continue and have a person I would really love to see the show be about.

August 23, 2018 2:40 pm
sandra williams
Reader
sandra williams

Pretty good show! Just watch the 3rd or 4th ep as your first. I’m hoping for a second season!!

August 19, 2018 12:33 am
john franz
Reader
john franz

Pretty silly show. I didn’t make it though the first episode. Cancel it.

August 7, 2018 11:42 am
