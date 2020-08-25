In addition to that seasonal stalwart, Big Brother, CBS usually runs some scripted TV series. This summer they’ve also introduced some new true-crime programming. Whistleblower premiered in mid-July, while the Pink Collar Crimes TV kicked off a couple of weeks later. Can it steal some of the elusive summertime audience and rack up some renewal-worthy Nielsen ratings? Will Pink Collar Crimes be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A CBS true-crime series, Pink Collar Crimes is hosted by author and former prosecutor Marcia Clark. The docu-series explores a growing crime demographic — women. As PTA mothers, country-club chairs, and more, these women do not fit the profile of the usual suspects, but they’ve done the crime and the ensuing time.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

*Update: The series was not renewed for a second season.