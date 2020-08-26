Network: CBS.

Episodes: Eight (hour).

Seasons: One.

TV show dates: July 28, 2018 — September 15, 2018.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Marcia Clark (host).

TV show description:

A true-crime series, the Pink Collar Crimes TV show comes from executive producers Jon Kroll and Sharon Liese. Hosted by author and former prosecutor Marcia Clark, the docu-series delves into a growing crime demographic — women.

As PTA mothers, country-club chairs, and more, these women do not fit the profile of the usual suspects. Still, they have taken big risks, taken in some big bucks, and served sizable sentences.

Series Finale:

Episode #8 — The Outcast of Brownstone Brooklyn

Providence Hogan was a pillar of her ritzy Brooklyn community. She served as the treasurer of her daughter’s public school where she organized lavish fundraisers, and, after skimming nearly $100,000 from the PTA, she was caught red-handed.

First aired: September 15, 2018.

