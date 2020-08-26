Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Pink Collar Crimes

Pink Collar Crimes TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for another season?

(Sonja Flemming / CBS)

Network: CBS.
Episodes: Eight (hour).
Seasons: One.

TV show dates: July 28, 2018 — September 15, 2018.
Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Marcia Clark (host).

TV show description:
A true-crime series, the Pink Collar Crimes TV show comes from executive producers Jon Kroll and Sharon Liese. Hosted by author and former prosecutor Marcia Clark, the docu-series delves into a growing crime demographic — women.

As PTA mothers, country-club chairs, and more, these women do not fit the profile of the usual suspects. Still, they have taken big risks, taken in some big bucks, and served sizable sentences.

Series Finale:
Episode #8 — The Outcast of Brownstone Brooklyn
Providence Hogan was a pillar of her ritzy Brooklyn community. She served as the treasurer of her daughter’s public school where she organized lavish fundraisers, and, after skimming nearly $100,000 from the PTA, she was caught red-handed.
First aired: September 15, 2018.

What do you think? Do you like the Pink Collar Crimes TV series? Should this CBS TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
JoeJean DescheneKathy PanarelladianeKathryn W. Boole Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Joe
Reader
Joe

I found this show to be interesting. I hope it doesn’t get cancelled.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 11, 2019 3:19 am
Jean Deschene
Reader
Jean Deschene

Please do not cancel this important and well produced program. I watched each episode and found the documentary format excellent. New and creative programming. Also, do not cancel “Whistleblower” program very important to our democracy. Also, excellent format. Thank you CBS.Jean

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 15, 2018 10:25 am
Kathy Panarella
Reader
Kathy Panarella

Plzzz bring pink collar crimes back on love this show & Marcia Clark

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 29, 2018 9:25 pm
diane
Reader
diane

I’m upset about this program. there is no way that a person robs 4 banks and gets a sentence of 3 mos prison time.
but I guess its for certain people because that’s how this country operates.
she should have gotten at least a 20 year sentence, fake gun or not. there are so many people who have gotten killed by the police for much less.
don’t care for this program, its only for the priviledged.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 9, 2018 12:58 am
Kathryn W. Boole
Reader
Kathryn W. Boole

Renew!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 31, 2018 4:51 pm
Carolyn
Reader
Carolyn

I tried watching this last night & did not care for it all. It moved slowly & the attitude of the person being profiled was very off putting. I love crime shows,but I was not drawn into her story at all. Neither was Marcia Clark a decent narrator.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 29, 2018 11:41 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz