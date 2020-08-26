Network: CBS.

Episodes: 10 (hour).

Seasons: One.

TV show dates: March 26, 2019 — August 3, 2019.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Tim Tebow (host); Maria Taylor and Matt Smith (reporters); Emma Chapman, Max Fennell, Rebecca Hammond, Veejay Jones, Robert Killian, Hunter McIntyre, Erik Mukhametshin, Faye Stenning, Isaiah Vidal, and Orla Walsh (defenders).

TV show description:

From executive producers Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, Lee Metzger, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron, the Million Dollar Mile TV show is a high-stakes obstacle course competitive reality series. NFL vet Tim Tebow hosts the program, with LA Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt “Money” Smith and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor serving up color commentary.

Each time the contestants run the “Million Dollar Mile,” they have a chance to win $1,000,000. Their biggest obstacle is “The Defenders” — an international team of top-ranked athletes who have earned titles in competitions including the Kona Ironman World Championships, Tough Mudder X, CrossFit Games, and Spartan World Championships. They have but one mission — to stop the contestants from finishing the race and winning the prize.

Series Finale:

Episode #10 — I Was Born Ready for This

A Harlem Globetrotter attempts to run circles around her opponent; the undefeated “Harvard Hammer” faces two runners in the same night.

First aired: August 3, 2019.

What do you think? Do you like the Million Dollar Mile TV series? Should this CBS TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?