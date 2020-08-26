Network: CBS.
Episodes: 10 (hour).
Seasons: One.
TV show dates: March 26, 2019 — August 3, 2019.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Tim Tebow (host); Maria Taylor and Matt Smith (reporters); Emma Chapman, Max Fennell, Rebecca Hammond, Veejay Jones, Robert Killian, Hunter McIntyre, Erik Mukhametshin, Faye Stenning, Isaiah Vidal, and Orla Walsh (defenders).
TV show description:
From executive producers Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, Lee Metzger, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron, the Million Dollar Mile TV show is a high-stakes obstacle course competitive reality series. NFL vet Tim Tebow hosts the program, with LA Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt “Money” Smith and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor serving up color commentary.
Each time the contestants run the “Million Dollar Mile,” they have a chance to win $1,000,000. Their biggest obstacle is “The Defenders” — an international team of top-ranked athletes who have earned titles in competitions including the Kona Ironman World Championships, Tough Mudder X, CrossFit Games, and Spartan World Championships. They have but one mission — to stop the contestants from finishing the race and winning the prize.
Series Finale:
Episode #10 — I Was Born Ready for This
A Harlem Globetrotter attempts to run circles around her opponent; the undefeated “Harvard Hammer” faces two runners in the same night.
First aired: August 3, 2019.
Love this show!!!! Don’t cancel!!! Please
Love the show hopefully CBS will air the final. Would be nice to receive notice
Please do not cancel this show. It’s entertaining and good fun. Give it a chance to establish itself!
There is no info anywhere about whether this show will air it’s remaining episodes or not this year and/or if it is cancelled. Why?
Please complete this season
I LOVE this show. PLEASE keep the show and Tim Tebow as its host.
DO NOT CANCEL ………VERY ENTERTAINING
Do not cancel
Keep the show running. No doubt that more people will begin to watch as money is paid out.
I have to tell you they certainly need more competitive contestants. A lot of these people are ill prepared.
Plus Tim Tebow and his annoying arm swinging for emphasis when he talks is reason enough for me to have this show canciled