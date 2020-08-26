Menu

Million Dollar Mile

Million Dollar Mile TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for another season?

Network: CBS.
Episodes: 10 (hour).
Seasons: One.

TV show dates: March 26, 2019 — August 3, 2019.
Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Tim Tebow (host); Maria Taylor and Matt Smith (reporters); Emma Chapman, Max Fennell, Rebecca Hammond, Veejay Jones, Robert Killian, Hunter McIntyre, Erik Mukhametshin, Faye Stenning, Isaiah Vidal, and Orla Walsh (defenders).

TV show description:
From executive producers Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, Lee Metzger, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron, the Million Dollar Mile TV show is a high-stakes obstacle course competitive reality series. NFL vet Tim Tebow hosts the program, with LA Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt “Money” Smith and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor serving up color commentary.

Each time the contestants run the “Million Dollar Mile,” they have a chance to win $1,000,000. Their biggest obstacle is “The Defenders” — an international team of top-ranked athletes who have earned titles in competitions including the Kona Ironman World Championships, Tough Mudder X, CrossFit Games, and Spartan World Championships. They have but one mission — to stop the contestants from finishing the race and winning the prize.

Series Finale:
Episode #10 — I Was Born Ready for This
A Harlem Globetrotter attempts to run circles around her opponent; the undefeated “Harvard Hammer” faces two runners in the same night.
First aired: August 3, 2019.

What do you think? Do you like the Million Dollar Mile TV series? Should this CBS TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?


Jean
Jean
Jean

Love this show!!!! Don’t cancel!!! Please

May 13, 2020 11:53 pm
May 13, 2020 11:53 pm
Doug Vig
Doug Vig
Doug Vig

Love the show hopefully CBS will air the final. Would be nice to receive notice

August 12, 2019 9:37 pm
August 12, 2019 9:37 pm
caroline
caroline
caroline

Please do not cancel this show. It’s entertaining and good fun. Give it a chance to establish itself!

July 7, 2019 4:01 pm
July 7, 2019 4:01 pm
PWT
PWT
PWT

There is no info anywhere about whether this show will air it’s remaining episodes or not this year and/or if it is cancelled. Why?

June 18, 2019 6:32 pm
June 18, 2019 6:32 pm
Nicholas Coyle
Reader
Nicholas Coyle

Please complete this season

May 31, 2019 12:25 am
May 31, 2019 12:25 am
Darlene Carroll
Reader
Darlene Carroll

I LOVE this show. PLEASE keep the show and Tim Tebow as its host.

May 30, 2019 6:16 pm
May 30, 2019 6:16 pm
Tammie
Tammie
Tammie

DO NOT CANCEL ………VERY ENTERTAINING

May 21, 2019 8:54 pm
May 21, 2019 8:54 pm
Brian
Brian
Brian

Do not cancel

May 18, 2019 7:34 pm
May 18, 2019 7:34 pm
Jim
Jim
Jim

Keep the show running. No doubt that more people will begin to watch as money is paid out.

May 17, 2019 7:03 pm
May 17, 2019 7:03 pm
Jeff
Jeff
Jeff

I have to tell you they certainly need more competitive contestants. A lot of these people are ill prepared.

May 15, 2019 9:24 pm
May 15, 2019 9:24 pm
Larry
Larry
Larry

Plus Tim Tebow and his annoying arm swinging for emphasis when he talks is reason enough for me to have this show canciled

April 11, 2019 10:31 pm
April 11, 2019 10:31 pm
