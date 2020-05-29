Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, the Game On! TV series is an adaptation of the British series A League of Their Own. Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, this series pits world champions, celebrities, and comedians against one another to see who can conquer unexpected and sometimes outrageous challenges. Two teams of three people are captained by tennis champion Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski. Comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and a rotating roster of celebrities round out the trios. They compete in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia, and extreme field competitions. At the conclusion of each episode, Team Gronk or Team Venus is crowned the winner. Meanwhile, the losing team must “take the L” in an embarrassing punishment.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Game On! averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.44 million viewers. Find out how Game On! stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 29, 2020, Game On! has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew Game On! for season two? The ratings aren’t very good but, for now, CBS needs original programming. I doubt that, once this pandemic shutdown is over, that the network will want to bring it back for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Game On! cancellation or renewal news.



