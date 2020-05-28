Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 27, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Keegan-Michael Key, Venus Williams, Rob Gronkowski, Bobby Lee, and Ian Karmel.

TV show description:

A sports-themed game show, the Game On! TV series is an adaptation of the British series A League of Their Own. James Corden hosted the UK series and serves as one of this show’s executive producers.

Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, this series pits world champions, celebrities, and comedians against one another to see who can conquer unexpected and sometimes outrageous challenges.

Two teams of three people are captained by tennis champion Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski. Comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and a rotating roster of celebrities round out the trios. They compete in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia, and extreme field competitions.

At the conclusion of each episode, Team Gronk or Team Venus is crowned the winner. Meanwhile, the losing team must “take the L” in an embarrassing punishment.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





