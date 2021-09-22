FBI: International: Season Two? Has the New CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise. It stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Vinessa Vidotto, Christiane Paul, and Carter Redwood. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Scott Forrester (Kleintank) is the Fly Team’s accomplished and dedicated leader and his second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Reed). Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. The team’s key ally is Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger (Paul), a multi-linguistic liaison between the FBI Fly Team and each host country they inhabit.



Season One Ratings

The first season of FBI: International averages a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.43 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how FBI: International stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2021, FBI: International has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI: International for season two? The network has had success with the FBI franchise in the past and now, CBS has introduced this third series and devoted a whole night to FBI shows. I suspect that this move will draw more viewers to the franchise (ala NBC’s Chicago shows) and that FBI: International will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on FBI: International cancellation or renewal news.



