Tuesday TV Ratings: The Resident, Bachelor in Paradise, FBI: International, The Voice, Supergirl

The Resident TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

©2021 Fox Media LLC Cr: Tom Griscom/FOX

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Resident, Our Kind of People, Bachelor in Paradise, The Voice, La Brea, New Amsterdam, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, DC’s Stargirl, and Supergirl.   Reruns: (none).

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

John Parkyn

Stargirl superhero tv show Please boost your ratings look forward every episode. Love it and enjoy it. So good never missed any episode of it.

