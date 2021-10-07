CSI: Vegas: Season Two? Has the CBS Sequel Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Which friends and foes will return? Has the CSI: Vegas TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of CSI: Vegas, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the CSI: Vegas TV show is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation which ran for 15 seasons. This show stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez with Jamie McShane, Jay Lee, and Paul Guilfoyle in recurring roles. Facing an existential threat that could release thousands of convicted killers, a new team of investigators must enlist the help of CSI veterans, Gil Grissom (Petersen), Sara Sidle (Fox) and David Hodges (Langham). The current Vegas Crime Lab is led by Maxine Roby (Newsome). Her team includes Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), and Head Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (Rodriguez). The combined force deploys the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice.



Season One Ratings

The first season of CSI: Vegas averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.12 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how CSI: Vegas stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 8, 2021, CSI: Vegas has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew CSI: Vegas for season two? The original CSI ran for 15 seasons and was a top-10 show for nine of those seasons. While I don’t think this sequel series will also be a juggernaut hit, I think it will do well enough to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on CSI: Vegas cancellation or renewal news.



CSI: Vegas Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow CSI: Vegas‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the CSI: Vegas TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?