When will this show be voted off the schedule? Has the Survivor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 41st season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Survivor, season 41. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, the 40th season of Survivor, aka “Winners at War”, is hosted, as always, by Jeff Probst. In this edition, 20 legendary winners of the game return to compete against each other. Featuring new twists and turns, the 20th-anniversary edition unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades. The winner will be awarded $2 million, the largest prize in reality show history. The returning champions are Adam Klein (28), Amber Mariano (40), Ben Driebergen (36), Danni Boatwright (43), Denise Stapley (48), Ethan Zohn (45), Jeremy Collins (41), Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36), Michele Fitzgerald (29), Natalie Anderson (33), Nick Wilson (28), Parvati Shallow (36), Rob Mariano (43), Sandra Diaz-Twine (44), Sarah Lacina (34), Sophie Georgina Clarke (29), Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45), Tyson Apostol (39), Wendell Holland (35), and Yul Kwon (44).
Season 40 Ratings
The 40th season of Survivor averages a 1.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.02 million viewers. Compared to season 38 (Spring 2019), that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how Survivor stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew Survivor for season 41? This show continues to be one of CBS’ highest-rated series and word is that casting for the 41st season started in late 2019. I’m sure Survivor will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Survivor cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Do you think that the Survivor TV show has already been renewed for a 41st season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?
