CSI: Vegas: CBS Chief on Reviving the Successful Series Franchise

The world of CSI is returning to CBS next season, and Kelly Kahl, the man in charge of Entertainment at the network, spoke about the decision to bring back CSI: Vegas six years after the series ended on the network.

Kahl said the following about the return of CSI: Vegas in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s a mixture of things. There’s certainly a bit of a nostalgia boom going on right now, and it was also the producers sitting up and realizing there were more stories to tell as the technology that was there when the show was on the air has evolved by leaps and bounds. That’s a lot of the fun they’re going to have with the show is we have some legacy characters and some new characters, and there’s going to be interesting comparisons to the way we used to do things versus the way we do them now. I think that’s really rich material, and at the end of the day I think people are going to be really interested to revisit some of these characters they love and meet some new ones.”

Numbers also played a role in the decision. Franchises like CSI, NCIS, and FBI all do well on the network – both live and in streaming.

A premiere date for the return of CSI: Vegas to CBS has not been revealed.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of CSI: Vegas to CBS? Do you plan to watch it next fall?