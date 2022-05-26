CSI: Vegas: Season Two; CBS Sets Three As Series Regulars for 2022-23

CSI: Vegas is adding to its cast for season two. The series added three new regulars – Lex Medlin, Ariana Guerra, and Jay Lee. They are joining Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon. Marg Helgenberger is also returning to the franchise for the new season.

Deadline revealed the following about the additions to the CBS series:

“Medlin will play Beau, who spent the last two decades as one of Dow Chemical’s top research scientists. After the pandemic, Beau decided it was time to do more meaningful work than developing new adhesives. He took a massive pay cut, followed his heart, and graduated at the top of his class at the CSI Academy. He is now the most overqualified CSI Level 1 of all time. Beau is a beloved husband and father of four. He’s a gregarious font of True Crime trivia, the owner of a depressing collection of New Balance sneakers, and very deeply out of practice answering to bosses. If he can get his head around being a rookie, he’s the kind of curious sort who will enjoy having a lot to learn. Guerra portrays Serena, a hard-boiled, tiny but mighty, tough-skinned cynic. There is no room inside Serena for a filter. A daughter of cops and a sister to doctors, Serena is not content to let science lead the way without some saucy commentary and tough questions.”

CSI: Vegas will return to CBS this fall.

