Speed Racer: Apple TV+ Orders Live-Action Series from JJ Abrams

Speed Racer is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered a new live-action series from JJ. Abrams.

The Hollywood Reporter said the following about the upcoming Apple TV+ series:

“Sources say Hiram Martinez (Snowpiercer, Get Shorty) is set to co-write the project and serve as showrunner as his “exciting take” on the source material is said to have impressed Apple, Bad Robot and Warners. Ron Fitzgerald (who works with Abrams on HBO’s Westworld), is the other co-writer and showrunner. Abrams and his Bad Robot banner are set to exec produce. Sources say the live-action TV series has been in the works for years and stems from Abrams and Bad Robot’s overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. The show landed at Apple some time ago and has been in the process of meeting and hiring its co-writers in recent months as sources note the development process has been excruciatingly slow.”

The new Space Racer is based on the anime series which aired over 50 episodes during the 1960s. A premiere date and cast for the series will be announced later by Apple TV+.

What do you think? Did you watch the original Speed Racer? Will you watch the new Speed Racer live-action on Apple TV+?