The Amazing Race: Season 34; CBS Competition Series Renewed for 2022-23

Get ready to pack your bags, Phil Keoghan. The Amazing Race has been renewed for a 34th cycle which will air as part of the 2022-23 season. The 33rd season wrapped last Wednesday, on March 2nd.

A CBS reality competition TV series, The Amazing Race is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 11 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 33, the globe-trotting teams began their adventure in January 2020, had to stop during the pandemic (the longest pit-stop ever), and resumed in Fall 2021. In their travels, they visit places like London, Scotland, Switzerland, France, Greece, Portugal, and Los Angeles.

The 33rd season of The Amazing Race averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.73 million viewers. Compared to season 32 (which aired in Fall 2020), that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the season averaged a 1.04 in the demo and 5.42 million and gained an average of 72% and 46%, respectively.

Today, the network also renewed Survivor and Secret Celebrity Renovation for additional seasons. CBS confirmed that those two shows, as well as Amazing Race and Tough As Nails, will all be back for the 2022-23 television season. The latter show was renewed back in April 2021.

