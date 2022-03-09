Power Book IV: Force: Season Two Renewal for Starz Sequel Series

50 Cent is likely to be a little happier today. Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for a second season on Starz.

A crime drama series, the Power Book IV: Force TV show is a sequel and spin-off to the Power series. It stars Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan. The story centers around criminal Tommy Egan (Sikora) after he’s put the wreckage of his life in New York behind him. Tommy makes a quick detour in Chicago to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. However, what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies that he thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them but holds the power to watch them crumble. In the first season, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer Chicago has ever seen.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Power Book IV: Force averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 473,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. It’s one of the highest-rated shows on Starz.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement:

STARZ GREENLIGHTS SECOND SEASON OF “POWER BOOK IV: FORCE” FOLLOWING BIGGEST SERIES PREMIERE IN NETWORK HISTORY Santa Monica, Calif. – March 9, 2022 – STARZ Original Series “Power Book IV: Force” has been renewed for a second season. The third spinoff in the “Power” franchise debuted February 6 as the most-watched premiere ever in STARZ history with 3.3M multiplatform views in the U.S. alone. The season premiere of “Power Book IV: Force” broke app viewership records delivering the most-watched day on the STARZ app and on linear as the highest-rated premiere – both in the network’s history. “Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.” “Power Book IV: Force” stars Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”), Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”), Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”), Gabrielle Ryan (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Bonding”), STARZ Original series “Hightown” alum Shane Harper (“A Teacher”), Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Empire”), Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” The Beast), Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy,” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ). Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Hightown,” “Euphoria”) will join the second season as showrunner and executive producer of “Power Book IV: Force.” “Power Book IV: Force” is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton. The “Power” Universe series are executive produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp (“BMF,” “For Life”) and End of Episode’s Chris Selak will also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ. About “Power Book IV: Force”

“Power Book IV: Force” centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago. Follow “Power Book IV: Force” on Social Twitter: @ForceStarz | @STARZPR Instagram: @ForceStarz | @STARZPR Facebook: @ForceStarz Join the conversation with #PowerForce and #STARZ About STARZ

What do you think? Have you watched the Power Book IV: Force TV series on Starz? Are you glad that this spin-off has been renewed for a second season?

