Power Book IV: Force: Season One Ratings

The original Power TV series and its spin-offs have all performed very well for Starz. Will Power Book IV: Force also be a hit for the cable channel and be renewed for season two or, could it be the first of the franchise to be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Power Book IV: Force TV show is a sequel and spin-off to the Power series. It stars Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan. The story centers around criminal Tommy Egan (Sikora) after he’s put the wreckage of his life in New York behind him. Tommy makes a quick detour in Chicago to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. However, what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies that he thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them but holds the power to watch them crumble. In the first season, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer Chicago has ever seen.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Power Book IV: Force TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?