Network: Starz

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 18, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Quincy Brown, and Antonio Ortiz.

TV show description:

A family drama series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the Power TV show which ran for six seasons (2014-20).

Set in 1991 in South Jamaica, Queens, this show’s story revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) — Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner, and adversary — who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the original show.

When we catch up with 15-year-old Kanan (Curtis) in the prequel, he is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. She’s a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature and her son is anxious to join his family’s growing business.

The series explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, as well as the unique and complicated dynamics between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister. Who can be trusted?

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

