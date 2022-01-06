The Amazing Race: Season 33 Ratings

Thanks to COVID-19, there was a big gap between the end of season 32 and the start of season 33. Have viewers forgotten about the travel competition series or, has its long absence just made people hungrier for more? Will The Amazing Race be cancelled or renewed for season 34? Stay tuned.

A reality competition TV series, The Amazing Race is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 11 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 33, the globe-trotting teams began their adventure in January 2020, had to stop during the pandemic (the longest pit-stop ever), and resumed in Fall 2021. In their travels, they visit places like London, Scotland, Switzerland, France, Greece, Portugal, and Los Angeles. Contestants in season 33 are Akbar Cook Sr. and Sheridan Cook; Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone; Arun Kumar and Natalia Kumar; Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt; Connie and Sam; Kim and Penn; Marianela “Lulu” and Marissa “Lala”; Michael Norwood and Armonde “Moe” Badger; Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt; Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris; and Taylor Green-Jones and Isaiah Green-Jones.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 32 of The Amazing Race on CBS averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.90 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



