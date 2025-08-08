The Paper: Peacock Unveils Trailer, Poster and Photos for Spin-Off of The Office

The Paper arrives next month on Peacock, and the streaming service is giving viewers a look at The Office spin-off series. A new trailer, key art, and several photos have been released.

Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez star in the series created by Greg Daniels. Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan will guest star in the series.

Peacock shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

The Paper arrives on September 4th. Check out the trailer, key art, and photos from the series below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Peacock next month?