Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Five Premiere Date, Teaser, and Photos Released by Peacock

Law & Order: Organized Crime finally has its return date. Peacock announced the premiere date for season five of the crime drama with the release of first-look photos, a poster, and a teaser video. After airing for four seasons on NBC, the series will air on the streaming service.

Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez star in the crime drama which follows Elliot Stabler and the Organized Crime Control Bureau of the NYPD.

Peacock shared the following about season five of the series:

“Season five explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.”

The 10-episode season premieres on April 17th. More photos, the teaser, and key art for season five of Law & Order: Organized Crime are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Are you excited about its return?