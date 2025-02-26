Poker Face: Season Two First-Look Photos Released for Peacock Series

Poker Face will return this spring with its second season, and fans are receiving their first look at what is to come. Peacock has released several first-look photos for the series. Twelve episodes were produced for season two.

Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, and Ron Perlman star in the series created by Rian Johnson. Season two will feature a long list of guest stars, including Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina.

Johnson teased the following about season two:

“Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability. To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case of the week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap. Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can’t believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play.”

The premiere date for season two of Poker Face will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Peacock series? Will you watch season two?