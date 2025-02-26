Doc: Season Two; FOX Medical Drama Series Gets Full 2025-26 Season Renewal

Amy’s fight to regain what she’s lost will continue into the 2025-26 TV season. FOX has renewed Doc for a full 22-episode second season. Eight episodes of the show’s inaugural season have aired thus far, and two remain.

A medical drama series, the Doc TV show stars Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon-Michael Ecker, and Anya Banerjee, with Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker recurring. In the story, Dr. Amy Larsen (Parker) is a brilliant Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a late-night car crash results in severe head trauma, Amy wakes up from surgery with no recollection of the past eight years. She learns that she and her beloved husband, Dr. Michael Hamda (Metwally) have been divorced for four years and her entire family is not at all as she remembers them. Amy’s best friend, neuropsychiatrist Dr. Gina Walker (Vann), is hopeful but does not know if Amy will ever recover her memories. In Amy’s fragile state, Gina must choose carefully what information from the past eight years to reveal to her, including her secret romance with Dr. Jake Heller (Ecker), since Amy now has no recollection of ever meeting him. Amy’s colleague, Dr. Richard Miller (Wolf), has now been promoted to take over Amy’s job and is desperate for her memories not to return since she was the only person to uncover his career-ending mistake. Amy’s previously unkind behavior left her with several enemies at the hospital, including Dr. Sonya Maitra (Banerjee). While she does remember Dr. TJ Coleman (Walker), she does not recall that he became a doctor – nor that it was she who inspired him to do so. Feeling entirely off balance and having to piece together her past through the prism of other people’s subjective points of view, Amy is determined to become a doctor again.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Doc averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.29 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It is FOX’s second-most-watched scripted series of the season, behind the now-cancelled 9-1-1: Lone Star series. FOX Entertainment owns Doc while Lone Star was licensed from Disney’s 20th Television, a key economic factor in today’s industry.

According to FOX, the premiere of the medical drama has delivered over 16 million viewers across platforms to-date (including encores, viewing thru 2/19), which equates to a 647% increase over its L+SD performance and marks FOX’s most-watched debut episode across all platforms in five years, since 9-1-1: Lone Star (1/19/20; excluding post-NFL). Doc is also FOX’s most streamed premiere episode across 7-day viewing in over a year. In L+7 viewing, the second episode of Doc was up +40% in A18-49, marking the largest week two increase (among A18-49) for any 4-Net entertainment show season-to-date. Season-to-date, Doc is one of only two new broadcast shows this season to grow in its second week in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

“We are thrilled that audiences have embraced season one of Doc. Barbie and Hank have done an outstanding job bringing one of the most emotionally powerful series on television to life. Renewing for a second season was an easy decision, thanks to this incredible team, our partners at Sony, and an exceptional cast, led by the talented Molly Parker,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network.

“We’re ecstatic Doc has been picked up for a second season – a testament to the exceptional writing, captivating performances from our talented cast, and the incredible reception from audiences,” said Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “We’re so grateful to our partners at FOX for their unwavering support as we continue making more episodes of this show!”

What do you think? Have you checked out the Doc TV series on FOX? Are you glad this medical drama has been renewed for a second season?

