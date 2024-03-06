The Cleaning Lady: Season Three Viewer Votes

Thony and Nadia form an unlikely alliance in the third season of The Cleaning Lady TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Cleaning Lady is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of The Cleaning Lady here.

A FOX crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Martha Millan, Kate Del Castillo, Eva De Dominici, Santiago Cabrera, Faith Bryant, Sean Lew, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle. Brandon Jay McLaren and J.B. Tadena recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up and becomes a cleaning lady for a powerful crime syndicate. Crossing into a world of moral grays, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit. In season three, Thony turns her efforts to bringing Fiona (Millan) back to America after she was deported to the Philippines. When Arman (Adan Canto) goes missing, Thony and Nadia (De Dominici) begrudgingly team up to look for him.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of The Cleaning Lady TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Cleaning Lady should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX?