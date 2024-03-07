The Cleaning Lady: Season Four — Has the FOX Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

There’s nothing this mother won’t do for her boy. Has the The Cleaning Lady TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Cleaning Lady, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A crime drama series airing on the FOX television network, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Martha Millan, Kate Del Castillo, Eva De Dominici, Santiago Cabrera, Faith Bryant, Sean Lew, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle. Brandon Jay McLaren and J.B. Tadena recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up and becomes a cleaning lady for a powerful crime syndicate. Crossing into a world of moral grays, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit. In season three, Thony turns her efforts to bringing Fiona (Millan) back to America after she was deported to the Philippines. When Arman (Adan Canto) goes missing, Thony and Nadia (De Dominici) begrudgingly team up to look for him.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Cleaning Lady averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.83 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Cleaning Lady stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 7, 2024, The Cleaning Lady has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Cleaning Lady for season four? The show is a co-production of FOX’s production company and, while the traditional ratings could be better, last season’s episodes picked up about 67% more viewers when 7-day viewership was factored in. I think the show will be around for at least another season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Cleaning Lady cancellation or renewal news.



