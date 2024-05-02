Menu

Jeopardy! Masters: Season Two Viewer Votes

Jeopardy! Masters TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless)

The competition isn’t any easier in the second season of the Jeopardy! Masters TV show on ABC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Jeopardy! Masters is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Jeopardy! Masters here.

An ABC trivia game show, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is hosted by Ken Jennings and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series. The tournament pits the six highest-ranked current Jeopardy! champions — James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce, and Amy Schneider — against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games and three players. The winner takes home a grand prize of $500,000 and the chance to be crowned Jeopardy! Masters champion.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Jeopardy! Masters TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Jeopardy! Masters should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?

