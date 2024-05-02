Jeopardy! Masters: Season Three — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

James Holzhauer has a chance of taking home the prize for the second year in a row. Will the Jeopardy! Masters TV show be cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Jeopardy! Masters, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A trivia game show airing on the ABC television network, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is hosted by Ken Jennings and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series. The tournament pits the six highest-ranked current Jeopardy! champions — James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce, and Amy Schneider — against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games and three players. The winner takes home a grand prize of $500,000 and the chance to be crowned Jeopardy! Masters champion.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Jeopardy! Masters averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.20 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Jeopardy! Masters stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 2, 2024, Jeopardy! Masters has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Jeopardy! Masters for season three? The series performs well, has a built-in audience (from the daily syndicated version), and is relatively inexpensive to produce. The show can also be used to fill in gaps in the ABC schedule so, really, I can’t see why it wouldn’t be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Jeopardy! Masters cancellation or renewal news.



