The Conners: Season Seven — Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Has The Conners TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC?



A family comedy series airing on the ABC television network, The Conners TV show stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson. Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon recur. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by patriarch Dan Conner (Goodman) and two of his three adult children — Becky (Goranson) and Darlene (Gilbert) — as well as sister-in-law Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season six follows the clan as they continue to struggle, endure wins and losses, and above all, stick together as a family.





The sixth season of The Conners averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.60 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Conners stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of February 9, 2024, The Conners has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew The Conners for season seven? Last year, the network indicated there are no plans to end the show, so as long as the cast wants to continue, I think the show will be renewed for a seventh season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Conners cancellation or renewal news.



