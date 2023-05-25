The Prank Panel: Season Two — Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will home viewers be laughing along with the participants? Has The Prank Panel TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Prank Panel, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An unscripted comedy series airing on the ABC television network, The Prank Panel TV show lets everyday people pitch elaborate pranks to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters — Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe. Their goal is to target family members, friends, and co-workers to get a little payback. The panel of “pranxperts” take viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests also sometimes joining in on the fun. Pranks include an officiant being mortified by the marriage she’s just blessed and a repo man getting a taste of his own medicine.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Prank Panel averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.900 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Prank Panel stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 25, 2023, The Prank Panel has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Prank Panel for season two? This series appears relatively inexpensive to produce and could be used to fill in gaps in the schedule, but for now, my gut tells me it’s not likely to see a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Prank Panel cancellation or renewal news.



The Prank Panel Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Prank Panel‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Prank Panel TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series instead?