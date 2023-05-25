The Prank Panel: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will get the most satisfaction in the first season of The Prank Panel TV show on ABC? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Prank Panel is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Prank Panel here.

An ABC unscripted comedy series, The Prank Panel TV show lets everyday people pitch elaborate pranks to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters — Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe. Their goal is to target family members, friends, and co-workers to get a little payback. The panel of “pranxperts” take viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests also sometimes joining in on the fun. Pranks include an officiant being mortified by the marriage she’s just blessed and a repo man getting a taste of his own medicine.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Prank Panel TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The Prank Panel should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?