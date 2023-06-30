Generation Gap: Season Two Viewer Votes

How well do these contestants know their pop culture in the second season of the Generation Gap TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Generation Gap is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Generation Gap here.

An ABC comedy quiz show, the Generation Gap TV series, hosted by Kelly Ripa, draws inspiration from segments seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the 1969 game show, The Generation Gap. The show features a competition between two teams, each consisting of a teen or preteen and a senior citizen, typically a grandchild and grandparent. The teams participate in five rounds of pop culture challenges specific to their generations, earning money for correct answers. At the end, one team emerges as the winner, and the players get to keep the money they’ve earned. As a bonus, the youngest member of the winning team’s family is invited for a segment called “Toddler’s Choice,” where they can choose between a luxurious prize or a more appealing reward suitable for a young child.





