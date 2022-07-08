Generation Gap: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will bank the most money in the first season of the Generation Gap TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Generation Gap is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Generation Gap here.

An ABC comedy quiz show, the Generation Gap TV series is hosted by Kelly Ripa. It’s reminiscent of segments seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Generation Gap game show from 1969. The competition pits two teams against each other. Each team is comprised of a teen or preteen and a senior citizen — typically a grandchild and grandparent. The teams compete in five rounds of generation-specific pop culture challenges and bank money for correct answers. By the end, one team will be victorious and the players get to keep the money they’ve banked. As a bonus, an even younger member of the winning team is invited out for “Toddler’s Choice.” The tot is given the opportunity to choose between an expensive luxurious prize and a more appealing one for a young child.





