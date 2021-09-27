Supermarket Sweep: Season Two Viewer Votes

Who can win the most cash in the second season of the Supermarket Sweep TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Supermarket Sweep is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Supermarket Sweep here.

An ABC game show, Supermarket Sweep is hosted by comedienne Leslie Jones and is the latest iteration of the series that debuted in 1965. A fast-paced competition, the show follows teams of two friends or relations. Clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, the teams compete against one another in back-to-back games using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of food store merchandise. Teams compete for the chance to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win a big cash prize.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Supermarket Sweep TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Supermarket Sweep should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.