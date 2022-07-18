The Final Straw: Season One Viewer Votes

Keep an eye out for Tipsy in the first season of The Final Straw TV show on ABC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Final Straw is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Final Straw here.

An ABC game show, The Final Straw TV series is a larger-than-life Jenga-style competition hosted by Janelle James. Four teams of contestants compete in a battle against gravity and physics. They attempt to remove items from life-sized themed stacks which are chock full of various objects, ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances. The host is sometimes joined onstage by the mischievous Tipsy the Panda who is hell-bent on the destruction of the stacks. If the tower falls, that team is eliminated. The last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack for a chance to win the grand prize of $250,000.





